Gambhir says receiving death threats on phone
New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received death threats from a caller using an international number.
The East Delhi MP has written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the threats received by him on Friday.
He urged police to ensure the safety and security of his family.
(image from indianexpress.com)
