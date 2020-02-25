Gambhir calls for action against anybody provoking people
New Delhi: East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday condemned the violence in the city over the amended citizenship law and said action should be taken against any party member, "whether Kapil Mishra or anyone else", who gave provocative speeches.
The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to talk to the government instead of indulging in violence.
"Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them," Gambhir told reporters here.
Mishra, who had contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in the Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA sides.
