Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, Pahalgam in Kashmir

Srinagar: The minimum temperature dropped slightly in most parts of Kashmir where the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam received fresh snowfall, officials said on Thursday.



The minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, settled at a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius half-a-degree down from the previous night, they said.



Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5. degrees Celsius.



Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, they said.



The officials said Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum of 0.7 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.



The minimum in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius.

