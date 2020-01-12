Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops: Sources
An airbase in Iraq hosting US troops has been hit by four rockets Sunday evening, news agency AFP reported quoting military sources. The sources informed AFP that the attack on the airbase, which is situated north of Baghdad, has resulted in injuries to four Iraqi airmen.
AFP reported that a majority of US airmen stationed at the Al-Balad airbase had already left, in the aftermath of tensions between the US and Iran for the last two weeks.
The attack on the American base came hours after United States President warned Iran not to kill the agitators protesting against the downing of Ukranian passenger airliner, that was shot down by Iranian armed forces.
"To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!" the US President tweeted.
Trump's warning came as Iran's regime faced a challenge from angry street protests, having come to the brink of war with the US with a series of tit-for-tat confrontations.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday acknowledged that it shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard, in a "disastrous mistake".
(Inputs from The Indian Express and image from financialexpress)
