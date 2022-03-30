Four 'drown' in sewer

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, four persons have presumably drowned in a sewer, including a rickshaw puller, at the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area of Delhi's Outer North district.



The incident happened on Tuesday evening, the police said who received a call at around 6:30 pm when three workers reportedly fell into the sewer while doing MTNL's wirework. Police confirmed later that the rickshaw puller who attempted to rescue the workers also fell in the sewer.

Meanwhile, cops have identified the persons as Bacchu Singh, Pintu, Suraj (55) and Satish (38). The latter is the rickshaw puller who tried to help the workers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said after getting the information about the incident, the Fire department and ambulance were first informed and the rescue operation began.

However, even after three-four hours, no one could be rescued because of the narrow structure of the sewer, the senior cop mentioned.

The workers were employees of a private contractor working for MTNL. Satish used to stay with his family in the Sardar Colony area of Rohini Sector 16.

"We are financially trying to help the family of the rickshaw puller as he showed real courage when he tried to enter the small, dark hole and fell to death. It really takes a lot to act fast and save someone, but unfortunately, he could not even save his own life," Yadav added.