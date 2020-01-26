Four blasts rock Assam on R-Day

Guwahati: Four blasts rocked Assam on Sunday as the nation was celebrating its 71st Republic Day, officials said, adding there were no injuries.

Three of the explosions took place in Dibrugarh district and one in Charaideo.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the incident as a "cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day".

"Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book," Sonowal tweeted.

The banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) had called for a "general strike" on Sunday, asking citizens not to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.