Four blasts rock Assam on R-Day
Guwahati: Four blasts rocked Assam on Sunday as the nation was celebrating its 71st Republic Day, officials said, adding there were no injuries.
Three of the explosions took place in Dibrugarh district and one in Charaideo.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the incident as a "cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day".
"Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book," Sonowal tweeted.
The banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) had called for a "general strike" on Sunday, asking citizens not to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Rights come along with duties: RSS chief on R-Day26 Jan 2020 8:48 AM GMT
New Zealand set India 133-run target to win 2nd T2026 Jan 2020 8:46 AM GMT
Republic Day 2020:India celebrates 71st Republic Day in...26 Jan 2020 8:44 AM GMT
Iraq protesters wounded in second day of clashes with...26 Jan 2020 8:37 AM GMT
Philippines lowers volcano alert, thousands can return26 Jan 2020 8:34 AM GMT