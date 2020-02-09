Fought with all our might, if Kejriwal wins it'll be over development: Congress

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Sunday his party never expected to do well in the Delhi assembly elections held on Saturday as he weighed in on the issues his party and its rivals took up during the campaign.

The Congress' floor leader in the Lok Sabha also threw in a word of praise for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Exit polls have predicted the Congress party will perform poorly in the Delhi assembly elections and said the AAP is all set to retain power for the second time in the national capital.

While they projected the AAP's win by a two-thirds majority with the party getting anything between 47 seats to 68 seats in the assembly of 70 members, their estimate about the Congress was that it would come a distant third.

Most of the five exit polls have said that the BJP will be able to improve its tally by baggings more seats than that from the last assembly elections in 2015, when it won just three.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury evaluated his party's performance in the Delhi assembly polls.

"We never claimed that we will do exceedingly well in the Delhi assembly elections. But we fought this election with all our strength and hope the result will make all of us happy…," Chowdhury said.

His comments came after polling in Delhi ended on Saturday after a bitter election campaign which saw leaders of the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP slug it over several issues.

Arvind Kejriwal sought voters' support on the basis of the local governance record. It has claimed to have improved government schools, public health facilities, electricity and water supply at subsidised rates, among other issues.

The BJP's leaders, led by Union home minister Amit Shah, focused on Shaheen Bagh, attempting to discredit the protesters again the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and called them "anti-national" in character. Some even called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist", and accused protesters of being rapists.

Congress' leaders attacked both the AAP and BJP for not doing enough for the people of Delhi in terms of unemployment and development of the Capital.

"In this election, the BJP put forth all the communal agendas and Arvind Kejriwalji raised developmental agendas. If Kejriwal wins, then it will be the victory of the developmental agendas," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The senior leader's comments came after his party colleague PC Chacko exuded confidence that the Congress will do better than what the exit polls have predicted.

PC Chacko, Congress' in-charge of the national capital, also spoke about the possibility of an alliance with the AAP.

"It depends on the results. Once results are out then only we can discuss it," PC Chacko said, according to ANI.

The results will be declared after the counting of votes on February 11.

