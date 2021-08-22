Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away at 89

LUCKNOW: Former Governor of Rajasthan and Chief Minister of UP, Kalyan Singh succumbed to prolonged illness at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at around 9.30 pm on Saturday evening. He was 89.



An official statement from the institute said: "Former Chief Minister of UP and ex-Governor of Rajasthan Shri Kalyan Singh Ji breathed his last today. He was admitted to SGPGI on 4th July in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure."