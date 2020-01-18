Former Chief Secy of PM Nripendra Misra is Chairman of NMML executive council
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Secretary, Nripendra Misra, has been appointed chairman of the executive board of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), the latest in a series of appointments over the past six months.
In November last year, the government reconstructed the NMML society by removing Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Karan Singh as Congressmen and inciting, among others, television journalist Rajat Sharma and adman Prasoon Joshi. Sources from the Ministry of Culture confirmed that the 74-year-old Misra, who resigned as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Secretary in August last year, was appointed on January 14. A Surya Prakash, chairman of the board of Prasar Bharati, becomes the vice-chairman of the board, the order said.
With this appointment, the reconstruction of both the NMML society and the NMML board, which makes important decisions regarding the museum associated with India's first Prime Minister, is now complete. According to an order from November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the president of the NMML society and defense minister Rajnath Singh his vice president.
Trade Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Prakash Javadekar, V Muraleedharan and Prahlad Singh Patel, ICCR president Vinay Sahsrabudhhe, Prasar Bharti Chairman A Surya Prakash, secretaries of expenditure, culture and housing and urban affairs are members.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Deepika asks TikTok influencer to recreate 'Chhapaak'...19 Jan 2020 8:01 AM GMT
Bushfire-hit Aus state braces for severe storms19 Jan 2020 7:58 AM GMT
Australia opt to bat in final ODI against India19 Jan 2020 7:53 AM GMT
Samsung Galaxy S20 to come with 5X zoom: Report19 Jan 2020 7:46 AM GMT
OnePlus will bring premium tech for retail users this year19 Jan 2020 7:45 AM GMT