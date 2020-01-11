Forces will remain apolitical & secular, says Army chief

NEW DELHI: Dismissing concerns over the increasing politicisation of the military in the country, Army chief General M M Naravane on Saturday asserted that the armed forces swore allegiance to the Constitution of India and fought to preserve the core values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in its Preamble.



"We are an Army of the people and for the people of India. If we stick to the core values enshrined in the Preamble and the fundamental rights, then we will not go wrong in the discharge of our duties. We are deployed on the border to secure for our people these core values," said General Naravane.

In a press conference ahead of the Army Day, General Naravane also said the Army will remain very vigilant at the Siachen glacier as there was a possibility of collusion between China and Pakistan against India in the strategically sensitive area.

"As far as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is concerned, many years ago there was a parliamentary resolution on it that entire J and K is part of India. If Parliament wants that area should also belong to us and if we get orders to that effect, then definitely we will take action on it," the Army chief said.

He was replying to a question on whether the Army was ready to reclaim Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Previous Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who is now the Chief of Defence Staff, had received flak from several Opposition parties and other quarters, including veterans, for crossing the line by taking a public stand against the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the country.

Moreover, many serving military officers as well as veterans feel there has been an increasing trend in recent years to needlessly politicise the armed forces.

But General Naravane maintained: "We all swear an allegiance to the Constitution, be it an officer or a jawan. We have taken the oath. Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as enshrined in Constitution, guide us in all our actions and at all times," he said.With agency inputs