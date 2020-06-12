FM says no fee for late filing of GST returns for entities with nil liability
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said no late fee will be levied for delayed filing of GST returns by registered entities with nil liability between July 2017 to January 2020.
Briefing reporters after GST Council meeting, she said late fee for non-filing of monthly sales return for others has been reduced to a maximum of Rs 500 for July 2017 to January 2020 period.
GST Council - the apex decision making body of the indirect tax regime - discussed impact of COVID-19, she said.
Inverted duty structure hitting GST collections was discussed, she said, adding the council also discussed inverted duty structure in textile.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
SC seeks response of Centre, states on treatment of Covid...12 Jun 2020 8:19 AM GMT
Odisha records one more COVID-19 fatality, 112 fresh cases12 Jun 2020 8:11 AM GMT
Nepal security forces open fire on Indians, 1 killed, 2...12 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
FM says no fee for late filing of GST returns for entities...12 Jun 2020 7:30 AM GMT
No coercive action against pvt firms for non-payment of full ...12 Jun 2020 7:06 AM GMT