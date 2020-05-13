From MSMEs to EPF to NBFCs: Here's everything Nirmala Sitharaman announced as booster measures
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announcement: Spelling out granular details of the combined Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package announced last night by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help cushion Covid-19 blow, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday announced a facility of Rs 3 lakh crores collateral-free automatic loans for business, including micro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs).
"The move will enable 45 lakh MSME units to resume business activity and also safeguard jobs," FM Sitharaman said while announcing the first tranche of booster measures along with her deputy MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.
Here are the other key announcement made by FM Sitharaman.
Rs 3 lakh crores collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs
Borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover eligible
Loans to have 4-year tenor with a moratorium of 12 months on principal repayment
Interest to be capped
100 per cent credit guarantee cover to banks and NBFCs on principal and interest
Scheme can be availed till 31st October 2020
No guarantee fee, no fresh collateral
45 lakh units can resume business activity and safeguard jobs
Rs 20,000 crores subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs
Stressed MSMEs need equity support. Two lakh MSMEs are likely to benefit'
Functioning MSMEs which are NPA or are stressed will be eligible
Govt will provide a support of Rs 4,000 crore to CGTMSE
CGTMSE will provide partial credit guarantee support to banks
Promoters of MSMEs will be given debt by banks, which will then by infused by promoter as equity in the unit.
Rs 50,000 cr equity infusion for MSMEs through fund of funds
Fund of funds with corpus of Rs 10,000 crores will be set up
Will provide equity funding for MSMEs with growth potential and viability
FoF will be operated through a Mother Fund and few daughter funds
Funds structure will help leverage Rs 50,000 cr of funds at daughter funds level
Will help to expand MSME size and as well as capacity
Will encourage MSMEs to get listed on main board of Stock Exchanges
Rs 2500 crore EPF support for Business and workers for 3 more months
Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, payment of 12% of employer and 12% employee contributions was made into EPF accounts of eligible establishments
This was provided earlier for salary months of March, April and May 2020
This support will be extended by another 3 months to salary months of June, July and August 2020
This will provide liquidity relief of Rs 2500 crore to 3.67 lakh establishments and for 72.22 lakh employees.
EPF contribution reduced for business and workers for 3 months–Rs 6750 crores liquidity support
Statutory PF contribution of both employer and employee will be reduced to 10% each from existing 12% each for all establishments covered by EPFO for next three months.
CPSEs and State PSUs will however continue to contribute 12% as employer contribution.
This scheme will be applicable for workers who are not eligible for 24% EPF support under PM Garib Kalyan package and its extension
Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs
The government will launch a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme
Under this scheme investment will be made in both primary and secondary market transactions in investment grade debt paper of NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs
Will supplement RBI/Government measures to augment liquidity
Securities will be fully guaranteed by the government of India
This will provide liquidity support for NBFCs/ HCI/MFIs and mutual funds and create confidence in the market
Rs 50,000 crores liquidity through TDS/TCS rate reduction
In order to provide more funds at the disposal of the taxpayers, the rates of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) for the specified receipts shall be reduced by 25% of the existing rates.
Payment for contract, professional fees, interest, rent, dividend, commission, brokerage, etc. shall be eligible for this reduced rate of TDS.
This reduction shall be applicable for the remaining part of the FY 2020-21 i.e. from tomorrow to 31st March, 2021.
This measure will release Liquidity of Rs. 50,000 crore.
Other Direct Tax Measures
All pending refunds to charitable trusts and noncorporate businesses & professions including proprietorship, partnership, LLP and Co-operatives shall be issued immediately.
Due date of all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 will be extended from 31st July, 2020 & 31st October, 2020 to 30th November, 2020 and Tax audit from 30th September, 2020 to 31st October, 2020.
Date of assessments getting barred on 30th September, 2020 extended to 31st December, 2020 and those getting barred on 31st March,2021 will be extended to 30th September, 2021.
Period of Vivad se Vishwas Scheme for making payment without additional amount will be extended to 31st December, 2020.
Rs 90000 crore liquidity injection for DISCOMs
PFC/REC to infuse liquidity of Rs 90,000 cr to DISCOMs against receivables
Loans to be given against state guarantee for exclusive purpose of discharging liablities of Discoms to Gencos
Digital payments facility by Discoms for consumers, liquidation of outstanding dues of state governments, plan to reduce financial and operational losses.
Central Public Sector Generation Companies shall give rebate to Discoms which shall be passed on to the final consumers (industries)
Relief to contractors
Extension of up to 6 months (without costs to contractor) to be provided by all central agencies (like Railways, Ministry of Road transport and Highways, Central Public Works dept etc)
Covers construction/works and goods and services contracts
Covers obligation like completion of work, intermediate milestones etc and extension of concession period in PPP contracts
Government agencies to partially release bank guarantees to the extent contracts are partially completed to ease cash flows
PM Modi, during his address to the nation, had said the economic package that is worth 10 per cent of GDP would play an instrumental role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (Self-reliant India campaign) and position the country for the post Covid-19 world. He had said that announcements made by the government over Covid earlier, decision of RBI, and the now announced package amounts to Rs 20 lakh crore, which would help every section including workers, farmers, middle class and industrial units.
PM Modi had said self-reliance would be based on five pillars— an economy that takes quantum jumps, not incremental gains; modern infrastructure; a technology-driven system; vibrant demography; and a demand and supply chain.
(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)
