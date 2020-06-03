Flights Stopped At Mumbai Airport Till 7 PM As Cyclone Hits Maharashtra

Mumbai : Flight operations have been stopped at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport till 7 pm, as a precautionary measure in view of the ongoing landfall of cyclone Nisarga. The severe cyclonic storm barreled into the Maharashtra coast today, making landfall at Alibaug near Mumbai.

The decision to temporarily shut the airport was taken after a FedEx flight from Bengaluru made a runway excursion while landing. While there was no disruption in flight operations, it was decided to suspend airport operations in view of the strong crosswinds which can interfere with take-offs and landings, sources said.

Last evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people to stay home for the next two days, saying the cyclone could be "more severe" than any that the state has faced till now.



