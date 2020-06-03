Flights Stopped At Mumbai Airport Till 7 PM As Cyclone Hits Maharashtra
Mumbai : Flight operations have been stopped at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport till 7 pm, as a precautionary measure in view of the ongoing landfall of cyclone Nisarga. The severe cyclonic storm barreled into the Maharashtra coast today, making landfall at Alibaug near Mumbai.
The decision to temporarily shut the airport was taken after a FedEx flight from Bengaluru made a runway excursion while landing. While there was no disruption in flight operations, it was decided to suspend airport operations in view of the strong crosswinds which can interfere with take-offs and landings, sources said.
Last evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people to stay home for the next two days, saying the cyclone could be "more severe" than any that the state has faced till now.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cyclone makes landfall near Alibag, will pass through...3 Jun 2020 12:00 PM GMT
Flights Stopped At Mumbai Airport Till 7 PM As Cyclone Hits...3 Jun 2020 11:46 AM GMT
3 militants killed in Pulwama encounter3 Jun 2020 10:15 AM GMT
Google adds Advanced Protection Programme to Nest devices3 Jun 2020 6:42 AM GMT
Dravid ultimate team man, game's most committed student:...3 Jun 2020 6:41 AM GMT