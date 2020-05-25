Flight cancellations anger flyers; India now among top 10 worst-hit nations

Coronavirus India News Live update: The total number of infections in India rose to 1,38,845 on Monday. Of these 77,103 are active, while 57,720 patients have been discharged. The death toll stands at 4021. Data from Johns Hopkins University show that the total number of cases in India has surpassed that of Iran (with 1,35,701 confirmed infections). India now has the 10th highest number of confirmed cases worldwide. Globally, over 5.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 3.4 lakh deaths.

Meanwhile, after a hiatus of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, India opened up its domestic flight operations Monday. Hundreds of people reached airports across the country to take morning flights. At the airport, thermal screening, social distancing measures were put in place. The Delhi airport saw its first departure at 4.45 am to Pune while Mumbai airport's first departure was at 6.45 am to Patna, the officials said.

Most of the state governments decided to put the passengers arriving from other states in an institutional quarantine of seven to 14 days. Others made home quarantine for a fortnight mandatory for the travellers. Despite being vocal against the resumption of domestic flights, Maharashtra — which is the worst hit by Covid-19 — allowed Mumbai airport to handle 50 domestic flights per day.

