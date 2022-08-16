Five killed in road accident in Karnataka
Bidar (KTK): Five people, including four of a family from Hyderabad were killed and four others injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck which was moving in the same direction on Mumbai-Hyderabad highway, police said on Tuesday.
The family was returning from the famous Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi district when the incident occurred, on Monday evening, they said.
Bodies have been shifted to Hyderabad.
