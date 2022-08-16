Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Five killed in road accident in Karnataka
Big Story

Five killed in road accident in Karnataka

BY PTI16 Aug 2022 5:15 AM GMT
Five killed in road accident in Karnataka
X

Bidar (KTK): Five people, including four of a family from Hyderabad were killed and four others injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck which was moving in the same direction on Mumbai-Hyderabad highway, police said on Tuesday.

The family was returning from the famous Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi district when the incident occurred, on Monday evening, they said.

Bodies have been shifted to Hyderabad.


PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X