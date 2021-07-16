Five held for attack on Haryana Dy Speaker's car, FIR mentions sedition

Chandigarh: The Sirsa police on Thursday arrested five people days after lodging an FIR, which included a sedition charge, over an alleged attack on the Haryana deputy speaker's car during a farmers' protest.

The incident had taken place on Sunday and police had booked over 100 people, mostly unidentified, for sedition, obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty, murderous attempt on an elected representative and damaging public property.

Meanwhile, to protest the arrests, a group of farmers sat on a dharna near Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Chowk in Sirsa, demanding that they be released.

Police, however, said the arrests were made after they were identified based on the video footage of the incident.