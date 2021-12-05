First case of Omicron detected in Delhi

New Delhi: A 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has tested positive for Omicron, making it first case of the new COVID-19 variant in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.



The patient is currently admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital and has mild symptoms, they said.

"Twelve samples had been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control. One was found carrying the Omicron variant. The patient is an Indian and had returned from Tanzania a few days ago," an official told PTI.

"The patient's travel history is being collated and contacts being traced," he said.