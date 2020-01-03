Fireman killed, 13 injured in factory fire at Peeragarhi

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old fireman lost his life while 13 others were injured as a major fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the early hours on Thursday. During rescue operations, a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the battery-making factory building. Fourteen people, including 13 firefighters, were injured in the incident. According to the police, a security guard of the factory was also injured.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to next of kin of firefighter Amit Balyan who died in the incident.

The building at Udyog Nagar area collapsed following an explosion when firefighters were dousing the blaze, an official said, adding that the fire department had received a call at around 4.23 am.

"Thirty-five fire tenders were pushed into service to rescue our men trapped inside the building. Unfortunately, we lost a man in the tragedy," Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire service, said.

Baliyan, a resident of Shahdara, succumbed to his injuries. "Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with Rs 1 crore as financial assistance. It's the least we can do as a society," Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation. The cops are now verifying if security norms were flouted in the factory.