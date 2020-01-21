Fire in Surat market; over 60 fire tenders rushed to spot
Surat: A major fire broke out in a seven-storey market in Gujarat's Surat city in the wee hours of Tuesday, engulfing several shops in the complex, a fire official said.
While there was no report of any casualty so far, the fire brigade declared a 'brigade call' and deployed over 60 fire tenders, water tankers and hydraulic ladders from across the city to douse the blaze, he said.
The fire brigade got a call around 4 am about the blaze in Raghuvir Celeum Center, a large textile market located in Saroli area, he said.
Several shops were gutted in the blaze which spread rapidly because of the dress material and other cloth items stored there, the official said.
"It is a large textile market complex where traders had kept various dress material and apparel in their shops.
The stock led the fire to spread quickly," Surat's deputy municipal commissioner N V Upadhyay said.
Hectic fire fighting efforts were on, but the blaze was yet to be contained, said Upadhyay, who is in-charge of fire services in the Surat Municipal Corporation.
During a 'brigade call', all the available fire fighting vehicles in the city are required to reach the spot.
(Image from financialexpress.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Journey of next five years starts now, says...21 Jan 2020 10:15 AM GMT
2 militants among 4 killed in Kashmir encounter21 Jan 2020 10:07 AM GMT
Biometric systems, CCTVs at JNU's server room not...21 Jan 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20s due to shoulder21 Jan 2020 9:56 AM GMT
Akali Dal using CAA as excuse to not fight Delhi polls:...21 Jan 2020 9:54 AM GMT