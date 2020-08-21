Fire breaks out at Srisailam hydel power plant, 9 people feared trapped

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a powerhouse of Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border and nine people are feared trapped, Police said on Friday.



According to Inspector K Beesanna in Amrabad in Nagarkurnool district, 19 people were inside the underground powerhouse when the fire broke out late last night. Ten people managed to escape and have been admitted to local hospitals for treatment, he said.

Built on river Krishna, the Srisailam Left Bank power station, about 200 km from Hyderabad, is operated by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation.

The fire has been brought under control but thick smoke engulfed the underground area of the powerhouse making rescue operations difficult, officials said. Explosions were also heard, they said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but a short circuit in a power panel board is being suspected.

Telangana Energy minister Jagadish Reddy said personnel from Police, Fire and Emergency services department are involved in the rescue operations.

The services of the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) are also being sought, he said.

Reddy also said officials of the Singareni collieries, about 200 km from Srisailam, have also been contacted for their help since they have expertise in underground rescue opeations.