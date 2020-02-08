Millennium Post
Fire Breaks Out At Residential High-Rise In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a high-rise in Navi Mumbai this morning. Several fire engines are at the spot. In visuals, orange flames are seen engulfing an entire floor at the 21-storey building at Sea Homes in Seawoods area. No one was injured.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)

Agencies

