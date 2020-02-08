Fire Breaks Out At Residential High-Rise In Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: A fire broke out at a high-rise in Navi Mumbai this morning. Several fire engines are at the spot. In visuals, orange flames are seen engulfing an entire floor at the 21-storey building at Sea Homes in Seawoods area. No one was injured.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Minor gang raped by four persons in Kolkata8 Feb 2020 4:39 AM GMT
Relief for consumers as fuel prices fall again8 Feb 2020 4:35 AM GMT
Coronavirus: 15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei...8 Feb 2020 4:32 AM GMT
Woman cop shot dead near Rohini East Metro station8 Feb 2020 4:13 AM GMT
Battle for Delhi: Voting begins amid tight security8 Feb 2020 4:02 AM GMT