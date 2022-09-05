Fire breaks out at Lucknow hotel; many trapped

Lucknow: A fire broke out at a hotel in Hazratganj area of the city on Monday and a number of people are trapped inside the building, police said.



The incident took place at Levana Suites on Madan Mohan Malviya Marg in Hazratganj area.

"According to the hotel owner, there are 30 rooms in the building and 18 were occupied. There were 35-40 people there and some had left the hotel in the morning," District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told reporters.

"Fire teams are on the job and many people were taken out of the hotel and have been rushed to the hospital," he said.

Asked about the cause of the incident, the official said, "It may be due to a short-circuit. The exact cause is being ascertained. The hotel owner told us that there is a banquet on the first floor where something happened."

Fumes were seen coming out of the hotel, creating panic in the area. Fire teams had a tough time dousing the flames after breaking glasses.

The fire teams are searching the premises to ensure no one is stuck inside, Gangwar added.