Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Government Office, 10 Fire Engines At Spot
New Delhi: A huge fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office in Civil Lines area of the city this morning. Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot.
The fire broke out at 9 am. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
More details awaited.
