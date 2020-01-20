Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Government Office, 10 Fire Engines At Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Government Office, 10 Fire Engines At Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Government Office, 10 Fire Engines At Spot

New Delhi: A huge fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office in Civil Lines area of the city this morning. Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out at 9 am. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is not yet known.


More details awaited.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)

Agencies

Agencies

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top