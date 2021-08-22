Film producer & media personality Pradeep Guha no more

Mumbai: Film producer and well-known media personality Pradeep Guha passed away at a hospital here on Saturday.

Guha, who had produced Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Fiza as well as 2008 film Phir Kabhi, breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here.

The producer's wife Papia Guha and son Sanket Guha shared the news of his demise in a statement issued to the media.

"We regret to announce the sad demise of our dear Mr Pradeep Guha. In these COVID times the family has requested to be allowed to grieve in private and will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days.

"No condolence visit at home due to COVID restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers," the statement read.

According to a hospital source, Guha, who was in his 60s, was battling cancer. "He passed away due to cancer today afternoon at the hospital. He was 68-69," the source said.

Guha, a St Xavier's College alumnus, worked with the Times Group for almost three decades and served as the president of the company. He later joined Zee Entertainment as CEO for three years. He was currently in the position of managing director at 9X Media Private Limited.