Few Shops Open, Large Gatherings Banned In Delhi's Violence-Hit Areas

New Delhi: The situation in northeast Delhi after days of clashes over the controversial citizenship law is relatively peaceful today, sources have told NDTV. The ban on large gathering, however, is still on in neighbourhoods were mobs clashed. Forty-two people died in the violence; over hundreds are injured. The police said over 500 people have been detained. The Home Ministry has said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has cleared most of the debris from public places.

Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:

1. The authorities said traffic is running normally at most northeast Delhi areas and people have started going to work. A few shop-owners have pulled up their shutters amid the scorched urban landscape scarred by petrol bombs and damaged by bricks.

2. Rapid Action Force personnel, in their blue uniforms, are seen posted at strategic places, along with policemen and central paramilitary forces.

3. Several cranes and bulldozers are working to remove burnt cars and clear roadblocks. One of the worst-affected areas is Shiv Vihar.

4. The worst affected areas, however, have fallen silent as most of the residents have left. The authorities said these areas will take some time to return to normal.

5. The Delhi Police received a whopping 7,500 calls for help in their police control room (PCR) helpline on Tuesday, the third day since violence broke out over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

6. People should "not believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension", the Home Ministry has said.

7. Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Shrivastava has been given additional charge as the chief of Delhi Police from March 1 until further orders; he replaces Amulya Patnaik.

8. Hundreds of people alleged on social media that at many places where clashes between those who supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those who opposed it were going on, there was no to minimal police presence. Even a day later, residents at several northeast Delhi neighbourhoods alleged police presence was either thin or they were yet to arrive.

9. The Delhi Police has been holding peace meetings to "improve inter-community harmony", it said. "Such peace committee meetings would continue till situation normalises. So far, nearly 330 meetings have been organised," the Home Ministry said.

10. The Delhi Police has set up helplines - 22829334 and 22829335 - for round-the-clock assistance, the Home Ministry said.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)