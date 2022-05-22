Farmers can change govt, should keep fighting till they get remunerative prices: KCR in Chandigarh
Chandigarh: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday here said farmers can change government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops.
The Telangana chief minister also paid tributes to the farmers who died during the course of the agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.
He bows to farmers for their grit and determination, the CM said referring to the year-long stir that ended last year.
"If farmers want, they can change government. It is not a big thing. From where the power comes, it comes from us. Agitation should continue till farmers get the right price and there is a constitutional guarantee for it," he said.
Rao also lauded the contribution of Punjab to the freedom struggle and bringing green revolution in the farming sector. "Punjab is a great state," said Rao.
Rao was accompanied by his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Rao was here to distribute Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the stir against the Centre's three farm laws.
Over 700 farmers had died during the course of the agitation at the Delhi borders due to various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and ailments.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
A timely intervention22 May 2022 2:57 PM GMT
Thawing relations22 May 2022 2:55 PM GMT
Talking Shop: The Softer Side22 May 2022 2:52 PM GMT
BJP MP Arjun Singh rejoins TMC22 May 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Quad Summit opportunity to review initiatives' progress:PM Modi22 May 2022 2:03 PM GMT