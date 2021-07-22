Farmers allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar with curbs

New Delhi: After having received permission from both the Delhi Police and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said that they are fully prepared to protest at Jantar Mantar starting today.



The farmers, protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, are expected to hold Kisan Sansad, in tandem with the Monsoon Session, in a bid to show how democracy and dialogue should be exercised by the Union government.

Both the Delhi Police and the DDMA have placed strict restrictions on the number of protesters to be allowed in every day and these farmers will be escorted into and out of the city by police vehicles.

The SKM said from tomorrow (Thursday), their contingents of two hundred farmers each would reach Jantar Mantar to protest against the government, and hold their own Kisan Sansads on each working day of the Parliament, until the Monsoon Session ends. "Preparations are underway for the same," they said.

More farmers are reaching protest sites every day, to further strengthen the movement.