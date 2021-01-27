Farmer leaders call off rally, say infiltration of 'anti-social elements' led to 'undesirable, unacceptable' events

New Delhi: After the Republic Day tractor parade of protesting farmers spiralled out of control, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha issued a statement completely "disassociating" itself from those who indulged in violence and had diverted from the decided routes to occupy the Red Fort.



The umbrella body of 41 farmers' unions, which is leading the protests against the Centre's three new farm laws, added that some antisocial elements had infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement and condemned the 'undesirable and unacceptable' events.

"We thank farmers for the unprecedented participation in today's farmers' Republic Day Parade. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts.

"Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Antisocial elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength, and that any violation would hurt the movement," the farmers' body said in a statement.

"We dissociate ourselves from all such elements that have violated our discipline. We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts.

"We are trying to get a full picture of all the events with regard to the several parades that were planned today and will share a full statement soon. Our information is that apart from some regrettable violations, the parades are underway peacefully as per plan," it said.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said he felt 'ashamed' of the way the rally turned out on Tuesday, and took responsibility for it.

"Being a part of the protest," he said: "I feel ashamed of the way things proceeded and I take responsibility of it."

The tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national Capital as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult — hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's Tricolour.

"Violence impacts any kind of protest in a wrong way. I cannot say at the moment who did it and who did not, but prima facie it looks like it has been done by the people that we kept out of the farmers' protest," Yadav told a TV channel.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan blamed actor Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana for purportedly inciting the young protesters to break ranks and proceed to the Red Fort. Another faction of the BKU also blamed Sidhu for allegedly provoking crowds to hoist flags at the Red Fort. And the Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said that they had planned only to march on Outer Ring Road, which they accomplished and returned to their protest site.

However, soon after Union Home minister Amit Shah took an emergency meeting over the violence on Tuesday and directed additional paramilitary forces to be deployed, the SKM issued another communication among itself, directing all protesters to suspend the Republic Day tractor rally with immediate effect and return to their respective protest sites.

By Tuesday evening, most of the farmers had left the city to go back to their border protest sites. However, some tractors remained near the Red Fort with police officials constantly trying to convince them to move out.