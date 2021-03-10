Fadnavis moves privilege notice against Maha Home Minister

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege notice against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing the latter of making a false allegation against him.

Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis said Deshmukh on Tuesday accused him in the House of a "cover up" in the Anvay Naik suicide case in 2018.

Naik, an Alibaug-based interior designer, allegedly killed himself in 2018. Journalist Arnab Goswami had been arrested in connection with the case.

Fadnavis said a Supreme Court ruling clearly stated that the FIR filed by the state government under Indian Penal Code Section 306 regarding abetment to suicide was prima facie wrong.

"What Deshmukh said was contempt of court and also amounted to preventing me from conducting my duties as a member of the Legislature," he said.