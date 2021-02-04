Facts need to be ascertained before rushing to comment, retorts India

New Delhi: India on Wednesday slammed the remarks made by American singer Rihanna and other celebrities and activists on farmer protests, saying the facts on the issue must be ascertained before rushing to comment on it, and asserted that the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and views is "neither accurate nor responsible".



The strong reaction by the Ministry of External Affairs came after Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, American actress Amanda Cerni, US Vice-President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and several other prominent people took to Twitter to lend their voices to the months-long farmer protests against three newly enacted farm laws.

The MEA also said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country has some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said in a statement. The ministry used the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda to make its point.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it said.

Facts must be ascertained before the rush to comment, the ministry added.

Rihanna, among the biggest pop stars of the day with 101 million followers on Twitter, started the global chorus of support for India's farmers, taking their movement to a new high. "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," she tweeted, linking a CNN news article on the Internet shutdown around New Delhi as protesters clashed with the police.

Drawing more international attention to the issue, Thunberg followed soon after. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," she tweeted. The Swedish climate activist posted again later in the day, saying Here's a toolkit if you want to help. It took the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies.

The Hungry Tide author Amitav Ghosh thanked her for her stance.

Serendipity star Cusack retweeted a post by Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate reading, "Let us talk about what is happening in India right now #FarmersProtest", and former adult star Mia Khalifa who asked, What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the Internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among those who used the two hashtags.

"Propaganda can not decide India's fate only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress," Shah tweeted.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Fearing the growing power of India, international forces are conspiring to weaken our country, and the democracy of the country."

Many of their colleagues, including Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, V K Singh, G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju and Ramesh Pokhriyal, joined them.

Their views found echo in Bollywood with actors Akshay Kumar, Kangna Ranaut and Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar among those who urged people to be wary of false propaganda.

Kumar was among the first to share the MEA statement, saying efforts by the government to solve the issue are

"evident".

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And

the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are

evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Kumar wrote.

Devgn said people shouldn't "fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies".

Johar said the country shouldn't let "anyone divide us".

"We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether"

he said.

Suniel Shetty also shared the MEA response on Twitter, saying nothing is "more dangerous than half

truth".

Cricketing stars Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble also used the twin hashtags to amplify the pushback.

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," Tendulkar

tweeted.

Kumble wrote, "As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards."

However, there were also voices within the Indian entertainment industry which backed the farmers.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a song tribute to Rihanna for her tweet and actor Ali Fazal said the issue was not "an internal

matter".

"I also like ostrich. But I am not one. Division is good but not for people. Share love and do it unconditionally. I learnt this when I was in school. And this is not an internal matter. Past internalisation," Fazal tweeted.

Singer Jazzy B slammed Kumar for never tweeting in favour of farmers but coming out with a tweet on propaganda now.

"You ain't Singh is king the real kings are sitting in protest! Fake king @akshaykumar," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that no foreign administration has extended support to farmers' protest.

The government's position was outlined in a written reply by the minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok

Sabha.