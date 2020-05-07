Facing flak, K'taka govt now decides to restart train services for migrants

Coronavirus India Updates: A day after the Karnataka government's decision to scrap trains ferrying migrants back home attracted criticism from several quarters, the BS Yeddyurappa-led government on Thursday decided to restart train services for migrant labourers. The state government has written to nodal officers of various states seeking their consent to operate trains to their states from May 8 to 15.

As far as Covid-19 numbers are concerned, the overall tally in the country has touched 52,952, including 1783 deaths. While there are 35902 active cases at present, as many as 15266 patients have recovered so far. The jump in cases came even as the Centre and state governments continued to chalk out lockdown exit strategies after May 17. As many as 64 flights and three Navy ships will be operated until May 13 to bring home nearly 15,000 Indians stranded overseas from Thursday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all those in the frontline of the Covid-19 war, saying their selfless work for others during the pandemic is worthy of praise. He said India is standing firmly with those facing difficult times, both in the country and abroad. "India is standing strong and selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in India or abroad. India's growth will always be aiding global growth," he said.

