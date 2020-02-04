Face recognition app yielded 80% accuracy in polls: Officials

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The first-of-its-kind facial recognition app used in the recently concluded municipal polls in Telangana yielded an accuracy of 80 per cent, officials have claimed.

However, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi objected to using the technology alleging that it was dangerous and would invade privacy. "The result (of face recognition app) was encouraging. The accuracy was up to 80 per cent. Some of the factors such as poor quality of lighting in some polling booths and pictures (of electors' photo identity card) that were fed to the app being old, have impacted the accuracy at some places," a senior official involved in using the app said. Otherwise the result would have been above 90 per cent. Even then the result was encouraging, the official added.