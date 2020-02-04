Face recognition app yielded 80% accuracy in polls: Officials
New Delhi/Hyderabad: The first-of-its-kind facial recognition app used in the recently concluded municipal polls in Telangana yielded an accuracy of 80 per cent, officials have claimed.
However, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi objected to using the technology alleging that it was dangerous and would invade privacy. "The result (of face recognition app) was encouraging. The accuracy was up to 80 per cent. Some of the factors such as poor quality of lighting in some polling booths and pictures (of electors' photo identity card) that were fed to the app being old, have impacted the accuracy at some places," a senior official involved in using the app said. Otherwise the result would have been above 90 per cent. Even then the result was encouraging, the official added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata evokes history, attacks Centre for 'trying to drive...4 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
No decision yet on NRC at national level: Centre4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Campaigning in Delhi picks up pace; Modi, Rahul trade4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hr markets,...4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Death toll in China 426, India cancels valid...4 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT