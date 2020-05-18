"Extremely Severe" Amphan Storm Likely To Intensify To "Super Cyclone"
New Delhi: Cyclone AMPHAN, which turned in to an "extremely severe" storm overnight, is likely to intensify further to a "Super Cyclone", the weather office has said. Two states- Bengal and Odisha - have been alerted over the cyclonic storm, which is expected to make a landfall in Bengal on Wednesday.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits HP's Chamba18 May 2020 6:05 AM GMT
Reliance Industries shares gain nearly 2 pc after General...18 May 2020 6:05 AM GMT
India sees biggest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases with...18 May 2020 6:00 AM GMT
Delhi reports 299 new Covid-19 cases, total crosses...18 May 2020 6:00 AM GMT
550 districts in India have Covid-19 cases; many in rural...18 May 2020 5:53 AM GMT