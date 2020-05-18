Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Extremely Severe Amphan Storm Likely To Intensify To Super Cyclone

"Extremely Severe" Amphan Storm Likely To Intensify To "Super Cyclone"

Extremely Severe Amphan Storm Likely To Intensify To Super Cyclone

New Delhi: Cyclone AMPHAN, which turned in to an "extremely severe" storm overnight, is likely to intensify further to a "Super Cyclone", the weather office has said. Two states- Bengal and Odisha - have been alerted over the cyclonic storm, which is expected to make a landfall in Bengal on Wednesday.

(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it