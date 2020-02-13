Millennium Post
Explosion at Lucknow court, two lawyers injured; three more live bombs detected

A crude bomb was hurled in the premises of Lucknow court Thursday, injuring two lawyers, news agency ANI reported. Three more live bombs have been detected and the police are scanning the area.

The bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi who has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident.

Agencies

