Explain Priyanka's 'manhandling': NCW asks Uttar Pradesh police

New Delhi: The NCW has sought an explanation from the UP police over the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was on her way to Hathras to meet the grieving family.

In a tweet, the National Commission for Women said: "@NCWIndia condemns the alleged manhandling of #PriyankaGandhi by police while she was on her way to #Hathras. This insensitive behaviour is totally unacceptable. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has sought a reply from @dgpup at the earliest."

In another tweet, it said: "A copy of the letter has also been sent to @dmgbnagar and #DCP, Police Commissionerate, #GautamBuddhNagar."

The Noida police have issued an apology and also launched a probe into the incident. A helmet-wearing policeman had held the 48-year-old Congress general secretary by her kurta at the DND toll plaza on Saturday afternoon while Priyanka, Rahul and other Congress leaders were on their way to meet the victim's family.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday demanded the dismissal of the District Magistrate for allegedly threatening the Hathras victim's family and asked why the SIT was continuing with its probe when a CBI investigation has been sought by the UP government.