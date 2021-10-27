Experts from ICMR and NCDC to investigate Delta subvariant AY.4.2 

New Delhi: As the cases of new Delta variant AY 4.2, which has created havoc in UK, Russia and China, are getting reported in India, the Centre on Tuesday swung into action and tasked a government panel comprising of experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to look into the Delta subvariant AY.4.2 – which is more contagious in nature than previous variants of the deadly virus.



On the issue, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "A team is investigating the new Covid-19 variant AY.4.2. The teams of ICMR and NCDC will study and analyse the different variants."

However, ICMR scientists have opined that the new Covid variant AY.4.2 may be highly transmissible, but it may not be fatal and there is no need to panic. We need to just strictly follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour, they said, adding that around 17 samples of SARS-CoV2 variant called AY.4.2 have been detected in India.

Notably, out of total 17 cases of new Covid-19 variant AY.4.2, seven people in Karnataka have been found to be infected with Delta variant AY 4.2. In a precautionary measure, the government has issued alerts in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra following the detection of new Delta variant of Covid-19.

AY.4.2 is a sub-lineage of the delta variant of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus while delta continues to be the most dominant variant circulating in India.

Meanwhile, on the emergency authorisation of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the health minister said that the approval will be given by WHO on the basis of today's meeting.

"WHO has a system in which there is a technical committee which has approved it (Covaxin) while the other committee is meeting today. The approval for Covaxin will be given on the basis of the meeting," Mandaviya said. The Union Health Minister is also scheduled to meet Health Ministers of states on Wednesday over ramping up of vaccine administration.