Ex-NIA IG, who probed 26/11 attack, dies

New Delhi: National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) consultant and former IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Singh passed away late on Friday following a haemorrhage suffered during a fall. A 1987-batch Madhya Pradesh-cadre officer, Singh was one of the first officers to join the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2009 and has since investigated many high-profile and sensitive cases including the Hindutva terror conspiracy cases, the 26/11 attacks and the Pathankot air base attack. According to 'The Indian Express', sources close to Singh's family said the former NIA IG was suffering dengue and had a fall during a visit to the hospital. The fall caused a haemorrhage that Singh could not recover from. Singh's death has come as a shock to the police fraternity which held him in high regard for his integrity and professionalism.

