Ex-gratia withdrawn from Mangaluru police firing victims
Bengaluru: The ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each announced by the Karnataka government to the family of two people killed in the police firing during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru has been withdrawn, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.
Soon after the incident which occurred on December 19, the state government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the firing.
"We have not decided yet to give the ex-gratia to the family members of those killed in the police firing because giving criminals ex-gratia is an unpardonable crime in itself.
Earlier, the government had decided to give them compensation, but now we have withdrawn it," Yediyurappa told reporters after a marathon meeting with the senior officials of the Dakshina Kannada district.
The Chief Minister returned from Kerala on Tuesday night and held a series of meetings with the officials in the night as well as in the morning.
He said he has directed the police to identify the hooligans who rioted on December 19, book cases against them and initiate stringent action.
"It is now clear that it (Mangaluru riot) was a conspiracy. People tried to barge into the armoury of the police station. We are not going to spare anybody," Yediyurappa said.
