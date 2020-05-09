Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi was rushed to Naraina hospital in Raipur after he collapsed in his home garden on Saturday.
He is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest.
According to the medical bulletin, he was admitted to the hospital at 12:30 pm. The 74-year-old leader is on ventilator support as his breathing is still irregular, said the hospital.
His son, Amit Jogi, described senior Jogi's condition as serious.
More details awaited.
(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)
