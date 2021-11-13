Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody new secy-general of RS

New Delhi: Former chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) PC Mody took over as the secretary-general of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, replacing P P K Ramacharyulu, who was appointed to the post less than three months ago.



Mody was appointed as the secretary-general by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day.

"Chairman Rajya Sabha has been pleased to appoint Shri Pramod Chandra Mody, IRS (Retd) and former Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), as Secretary-General Rajya Sabha, in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary," an official communication issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

Mody's appointment is on a contractual basis with effect from the forenoon of November 12, 2021 till August 10, 2022 or until further orders, the order said.

His appointment comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is expected to commence from November 29.

In another notification, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said Ramacharyulu has been relieved of his charge from the forenoon of November 12.

He now been appointed as an advisor in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, sources said.

Ramacharyulu was appointed as the secretary-general of the Rajya Sabha on September 1. No reason has been given for his replacement, the sources said.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the government over the development on Twitter, saying, "Not surprised at all Dr. P.P.K. Ramacharyulu is a thorough professional, non-partisan and perfectly qualified for the post — three deadly sins in the Modi regime."

