Evict protesters from outside CM's residence if DDMA prohibits it: HC to police

New Delhi: Directing the Delhi Police to take "firm steps" to remove the protesters outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked the concerned District Magistrate to pass appropriate orders on the same in order to ensure that an "incorrect signal" is not sent out.



A single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed this while hearing a petition moved by the Civil Lines Residents Association which has sought directions for the removal of the three mayors and other protesters, on account of inconvenience in traffic movement in the area. The three mayors along with other BJP councilors have been staging a dharna outside the CM's residence since December 7, demanding the release of dues to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore to the civic body from the Delhi government.

Representing the Delhi Police, Advocate Gautam Narayan informed the court that they had earlier asked protesters to vacate the area while adhering to Section 144 of the CrPC and the DDMA guidelines which prohibits such a gathering.

On being informed by the petitioner's lawyer that the Delhi Police had cited a September 30 DDMA order which prohibits all political activities in the city till December 31 as per COVID-19 protocols in another court matter, Justice Sachdeva told police to abide by the order and ensure that the protesters are shifted to a different location.

Directing the District Magistrate to pass an order in this regard, Justice Sachdeva remarked: "You have to shift them (protesters)…otherwise an incorrect signal will go." The matter will now be heard against on December 21.

Meanwhile, in another matter involving AAP MLAs Raghav Chadda, Atishi Marlena where they have challenged a Delhi Police order prohibiting them from demonstrating outside the houses of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Delhi High Court has issued notice to Delhi Police and posted the matter for further hearing on January 14. The MLAs have alleged a Rs 2,500 crore scam in the MCDs and have been seeking a CBI probe into it.