'Every time we ran fast, we ran like Milkha Singh'

New Delhi: "We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'," India's football captain Sunil Chhetri summed up what 'The Flying Sikh' meant to the nation, which mourned the end of an era following the nonagenarian sprint icon's death.



Milkha died at Chandigarh's PGIMER hospital on Friday night, less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same ailment.

He was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

He died five days after his wife succumbed to Covid. As the pandemic swept through India, many other couples faced the same tragedy — partners for decades or perhaps beginning their journey together giving up on life, within weeks and sometimes just days of each other.

Psychiatrists have a term for it 'broken heart syndrome'. And the legendary Singhs may have epitomised it.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cricket superstars to India's new age track-and-field hopes like Hima Das, the tributes were not just admiration of Milkha's legacy but also the strong influence it had on the nation's sporting culture.

Modi described him as "colossal sportsperson, who captured India's imagination".

One of India's greatest cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, said Milkha's legend will live on.

"Rest in Peace our very own 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian's heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come," Tendulkar tweeted.

It was Chhetri perhaps, who best summed up the icon for a generation that didn't see him compete but grew up being inspired by his race for a better life which started as a 15-year-old during India's partition.

"We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh," Chhetri tweeted.

Hima, a 400m runner herself like Milkha, said: "After winning World Championship U20 title & medal in Asian Games, I still remember a call from #MilkhaSingh sir that 'Hima just keep on working hard, you have ample time and you can win a medal Gold medal for our country at a global level'."

"I will try to fulfill your dream sir," she promised. Olympic-bound star javelin thrower Neeraj Copra tweeted: "We lost a Gem. He will always remain as an inspiration for every Indian. May his soul Rest in peace."

India's cricket head coach Ravi Shastri also joined the sports fraternity in condoling his death.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) expressed "immense sadness at the demise of one of India's greatest ever sportspersons 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh".

"A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Rest well #MilkhaSingh ji," Olympian Anju Bobby George tweeted.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza said: "Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest Palms up together RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you ..MilkhaSingh."

"Really shocked and sad to learn about the passing away of the legend Milkha Singh ji. Om Shanti," Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia said.

Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta joined in expressing her sadness.

The official handle of the Indian football team also mourned Milkha's death.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, squash player Joshna Chinappa and shooter Sanjeev Rajput also paid homage to the sprint icon.

Olympic-bound weight-lifter Mirabai Chanu tweeted: "The nation will always remember you for your invaluable contribution and seek an inspiration from your life forever. RIP #MilkhaSingh sir."