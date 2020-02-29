Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM

Allahabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring that all citizens get benefit and justice is the government's responsibility and also the base of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'.

Modi said serving 130 crore people of the country is the priority of his government.

"It is the responsibility of the government that every person is benefitted and every person gets justice. This is the base of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas," he said reciting a Sanskrit shloka at a mega camp for distribution of assistive devices among people with disabilities and senior citizens.

Hitting out at previous governments, he said they did not care for the people with disabilities but his dispensation was thinking about their problems and finding ways to reduce their issues.

During previous governments, very few such camps used to be organised, he said.

"In the last five years, our government held around 9,000 camps in various parts of the country. In the five years of the previous government, equipment to people with disabilities worth less than Rs 380 crore were distributed, while our government gave equipment worth more than Rs 900 crore, which is two-and-half times more," he said.

"I am of the view that these equipment will only assist your 'buland hausla' (strong confidence). Your real strength is your patience, capacity (saamarthya) and mind (maanas)," he said, adding that he has been told that many records are being created at this camp.

In building a "new India", the partnership of every youth and child with disability is essential. "Be it industry, service sector or sports, the skills of the divyaangjan are being continuously encouraged," he said.