Ensure speedy trial in a fast-track court, says Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi: After the Delhi Government gave the go-ahead to prosecute former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and others in connection with a four-year-old JNU Sedition case, CPI leader Kumar said that this matter was delayed for the political benefit.

"The charge-sheet was filed for the first time when I was about to contest the election and now elections are going to be held in Bihar again. There is NDA government in Bihar, the state government has passed a resolution in the assembly against NRC and NPR. It is clear that this matter was created and delayed for the political benefit. I want a speedy trial in a fast-track court so that the entire country gets to know how a law like Sedition is being misused," said Kumar.

Supporting its leader, the CPI said it will fight both "legally and politically" the sedition case and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital had "succumbed to political pressure". "The national secretariat of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will fight legally and politically the sedition charges against party national executive member and former president of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar.The party is confident that Kanhaiya Kumar will come out unscathed as the charges are false and politically motivated," the CPI said in a statement.

(Image from hindustantimes.com)