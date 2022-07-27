Enough if ED discloses grounds at time of arrest, ECIR not mandatory: SC
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said it is not mandatory to give an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case to the person concerned.
It is enough if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discloses grounds at the time of arrest, said a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar.
The top court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions concerning the interpretation of certain provisions of the PMLA.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Enough if ED discloses grounds at time of arrest, ECIR not mandatory:...27 July 2022 6:43 AM GMT
All eyes on India ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad27 July 2022 6:04 AM GMT
IMD forecasts cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi27 July 2022 6:03 AM GMT
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to come forward to share cost to train...27 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI arrests former OSD of Lalu Yadav27 July 2022 5:59 AM GMT