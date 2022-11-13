England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win T20 World Cup

Melbourne: England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup title here on Sunday.



Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each.

In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home.

Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38; Sam Curran 3/12).

England: 138 for 5 wickets in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out; Haris Rauf 2/23).