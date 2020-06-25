Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&Ks Sopore

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Sopore

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&Ks Sopore
X

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hardshiva in Sopore area, of north Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X