Employees of govt-owned banks threaten 2-day strike from Jan 31
New Delhi: Bank unions have threatened to go on a two-day nationwide strike beginning January 31 to press for early wage revision.
The wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017.
The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).
If proposed strike materialises, it will coincide with beginning of the Budget session and presentation of Budget 2020-21.
UFBU in circular alleged rigid approach of the Indian Banks' Association on demands for a fair wage revision settlement.
"In this background, the meeting of UFBU held at Mumbai on January 13 came to the unanimous and inescapable conclusion that intensified agitational actions have to be resorted to press our demands for reasonable resolution and satisfactory settlement," it said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UNSC: Russian Foreign Minister backs permanent seat for...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
21 held for vandalising rly property in anti-CAA stir;...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Oppn parties pledge support with anti-CAA protesters15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Sena was in touch with NCP, Cong before Maha poll results,...15 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Mamata calls for celebration of 'spirit of unity' on Makar...15 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT