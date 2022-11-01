Election bodies expect social media sites to proactively flag fake news: CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi: Highlighting that election management bodies (EMBs) expected social media sites to use their "algorithm power" to proactively flag fake news, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said that social media platforms do self-proclaim that they have content display policies but they also have the "algorithm power" in play.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day international conference on the theme 'Role, Framework and Capacity of Election Management Bodies', the Chief Election Commissioner stressed the intersection of EMBs functioning with social media platforms.

"More early or deeper red flagging of fake news based on known modus operandi and genres is not an unfair expectation from the EMBs", he said, adding that such a proactive approach to counter fake news will facilitate credible electoral outcomes that will help preserve the 'freedoms', that social media platforms require to thrive.

In his keynote address at the inaugural ceremony, the CEC said, "Free, fair, inclusive, accessible and inducement-free elections being a cornerstone of a democratic polity, is a precondition to peace and developmental dividends. These threshold concepts embody the understanding that sovereignty belongs to and flows from the people of a country."

He added that inclusivity also means adjusting inequalities, especially for women, persons with Disabilities, senior citizens, young voters, and marginalized populations.

While highlighting the idea of democracy in India, Kumar said that democracy has always been a part of Indian ethos, a way of life. Diverse opinions, Dialogue, Discussions, accommodation, and non-aggression have been an intrinsic part of our culture. He added that people's faith in the results of elections is the most fundamental precept of a healthy democracy.

While stressing on the significance of the theme of the conference, he said that 'Role, Framework and Capacity of Election Management Bodies' are the core building block for 'elections integrity' as it covers both the foundational and the functional aspects of any electoral democracy. CEC Rajiv Kumar offered ECI's expertise in Election Management to world democracies to take forward the Summit's commitments to real outcomes.

Addressing the conference, Elizabeth Jones, Charge d'Affaires, United States said that the relationship with India is most consequential. She added that the partnership is going stronger to address global challenges and to cooperate to bring peace, security and prosperity across the world. She also emphasised that both the US and India have significantly contributed in building up democratic institutions. She said ECI has made critical achievements in fostering democratic principles while delving on challenges.