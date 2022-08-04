Eknath Shinde Unwell, Devendra Fadnavis On Way To Delhi With Cabinet List

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cancelled his official engagements due to ill health, his office informed.



"The Chief Minister was feeling unwell due to over exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest," Shinde's office said in a statement.

Mr Shinde, who is unwell, is skipping the trip. Sources said the Chief Minister is suffering from over-exertion and has been advised rest by his doctors. Mr Shinde has cancelled all his programmes after the doctors' recommendation, sources said.

Mr Shinde and Mr Fadnavis had visited Delhi last on July 27, with a draft of the cabinet list. But no decision could be taken, with too many aspirants for the maximum 43 seats in the cabinet including the Chief Minister.

